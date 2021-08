If nothing else, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy deserves credit for coming up with a plan and then sticking with it despite criticisms from fans and other observers. According to Kevin Patra of the NFL's website, Nagy has reiterated that veteran Andy Dalton will start at quarterback over rookie and No. 11 overall draft pick Justin Fields when the Bears open the regular season at the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 12. Because Dalton remains Chicago's QB1, he will sit while Fields starts Saturday's preseason finale at the Tennessee Titans.