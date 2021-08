IDABEL, Oklahoma (KXII) - One man was flown to an Arkansas hospital after being trapped inside his truck in a McCurtain County wreck Saturday morning. Troopers say it happened just before 12:30 a.m. on HWY 259 in Idabel. They say a 50-year-old was driving his truck when it veered to the right, striking a tree, causing the truck to spin and hit another tree.