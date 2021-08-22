Cancel
NFL

Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Directs three drives Saturday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cousins completed five of seven passes for 23 yards and had a nine-yard carry during Saturday's preseason loss to the Colts. Cousins was without Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson (shoulder), and coach Mike Zimmer revealed after the game that Adam Thielen has a bruised thigh, the result of a knee to the region early in the contest, per Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Considering the bad injury luck for the Vikings' skill positions this month, it wouldn't surprise if the team takes every precaution to reach Week 1 with the aforementioned quartet all healthy and available. As a result, Cousins' exhibition season may be over after directing three possessions Saturday.

