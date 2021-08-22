Cancel
NFL

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Held out of second exhibition

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Jefferson (shoulder) didn't play in Saturday's preseason defeat to the Colts. Per Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Jefferson was among the Vikings listed as "not expected to play," but there were some positive signs pregame in the wide receiver's recovery from an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. First, Jefferson took part in early warmups, according to Krammer, and he later donned pads and caught passes, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Jefferson took part in recent practices for the first time since Aug. 6, including mixing into team drills, and Saturday's developments indicate he could be cleared for all activity sooner than later. With Kirk Cousins and Adam Thielen (thigh) playing Saturday, the Vikings may have put their "dress rehearsal" for the regular season in the rear-view mirror, meaning the duo and Jefferson may not see game action again until Week 1 at Cincinnati.

