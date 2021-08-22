Vikings' Adam Thielen: Dealing with thigh bruise
Thielen suffered a thigh bruise early in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Thielen was among the Vikings' offensive starters to take the field alongside Kirk Cousins. However, his time on the field was short-lived, as he took a knee to his thigh early in the game and did not return. The injury is not currently deemed serious, though it's not clear when he will return to the practice field.www.cbssports.com
