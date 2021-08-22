Falcons' Russell Gage: Sits out Saturday against Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons rumors on a Friday as Thomas Mott takes a look at the blockbuster trade rumor by Bleacher Report that suggested the Falcons should send star quarterback Matt Ryan to the Denver Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock and two first-round draft picks. Denver was seemingly IN on trying to get Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Would Matt Ryan be a good fit in the Mile-high city? Would Atlanta even consider trading Ryan this close to the start of the season? Thomas Mott breaks down this crazy rumor and more on this episode of Atlanta Falcons Today. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith confirmed via the Rich Eisen show this past week that “Everyone” will play in Sunday’s preseason finale at Mercedes Benz Stadium against the Cleveland Browns.