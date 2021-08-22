Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Rangers 10, Red Sox 1: U-G-L-Y, The Red Sox Ain’t Got No Alibi

By Bayleigh Von Schneider
Over the Monster
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox routed the Rangers 6-0 on Friday, and everything seemed to be coming up Boston. They hit in the clutch and pitched well, something we haven’t seen much in combination lately. Friday was like watching a perfectly conceptualized mid-June game. Today... Well today looked like more of the same from an unbelievably underachieving baseball club. The Red Sox were just downright sloppy in this game. There is not a better word than sloppy. I mean there is, but it’s not exactly PG, so sloppy will be the word choice.

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Febles
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Brock Holt
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Christian Vázquez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Rangers#Baseball#U G L Y#The Red Sox Ai#Babip#The American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Austin Davis, Blaze Jordan

In what has turned out to be a wild season for the Red Sox, one of the big issues is that they’ve never really seemed able to carve out an identity. Alex Speier explores why that’s the case. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe) Rob Bradford gets a little bit more to...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Boston Red Sox reportedly contemplating trade for All-Star pitcher

The Boston Red Sox have been surprisingly good in 2021 and they are currently trying to hold on to a 1.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. With the MLB Trade Deadline coming on Friday afternoon, the Red Sox are reportedly looking to add a pitcher to the mix.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Jonathan Araúz was asleep in Buffalo hotel when team called at 1 p.m. to tell him to hurry to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Red Sox called Jonathan Araúz’s phone at approximately 1 p.m. Friday to tell him he needed to take a three-hour bus ride from Buffalo to Cleveland. The Red Sox recalled Araúz and selected Yairo Muñoz from Worcester right before Friday’s game after Kiké Hernández tested positive for COVID-19 and Christian Arroyo (close contact to Hernández) also was placed on the COVID-related IL.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Phillies are going to regret this 2020 trade

Former Phillies prospect Connor Seabold shines in the Red Sox farm system. It’s almost the one-year anniversary of this trade between the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox, and it’s astounding how badly it turned out for the Phillies. And it looks like it’s only going to get worse. For...
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox notebook: Rafael Devers’ 30th homer puts him alone on list with Ted Williams, Kyle Schwarber walks 4 times in win

BOSTON -- Chris Sale wasn’t the only member of the Red Sox to reach rarified air Thursday night. Rafael Devers’ two-run homer in the eighth inning of Boston’s blowout win was his 30th of the season, marking the second time he has reached the 30-home run mark in his young career. Devers became just the second Red Sox player -- joining Ted Williams -- to homer 30 times twice before turning 25. Devers hit 32 homers in 2019; Williams hit at least 30 homers in 1939, 1941 and 1942.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Nick Pivetta Had Compelling Offer With Red Sox Bench Shorthanded

Nick Pivetta was prepared to put his blistering speed on full display if the situation necessitated it Friday night. With Hunter Renfroe, Kiké Hernandez and Christian Arroyo all suddenly unavailable, the Boston Red Sox were running shorthanded on the bench. They had just Travis Shaw, J.D. Martinez and Kevin Plawecki available, none of whom present particularly appealing pinch-running options.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Miguel Sano crushed 495-foot home run for young Red Sox fan

Miguel Sano absolutely annihilated a home run on Wednesday night, and apparently the dinger had some special meaning. Sano obliterated a 2-2 pitch from Nick Pivetta in the third inning of his Minnesota Twins’ 9-6 win over the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings. The home run was destroyed and cleared the sign above the Green Monster. It traveled an estimated 495 feet.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Suddenly the Yankees aren’t the team that sucks

Once upon a time, the Boston Red Sox were sitting on top of the American League East while the New York Yankees were stinking up the Bronx. Once upon a time, the Red Sox were the comeback kings of baseball. They were resilient, clutch, had good pitching when it counted. Most of all they were having fun.
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Schwarber making an impact for Red Sox

BOSTON — Chaim Bloom took a lot of heat from fans who believed he didn't do enough at the trade deadline, and maybe you could argue that's true. But sufficient or not, the players he did bring in have made a difference, especially lately. Look no further than Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday night.
MLBBoston Globe

Winnable game implodes on Hansel Robles, Red Sox in 10th

The Red Sox still lack fundamentals. The attention to detail still eludes a team that is quickly approaching the last game of the season. Just days removed from an “embarrassing” (in manager Alex Cora’s words) nine-run loss to the lowly Texas Rangers, the Red Sox got another taste Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, just one spot higher in the American League standings.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Kyle Schwarber has been everything and more for Boston

Kyle Schwarber has been as good as advertised for the Red Sox. Just under a month removed from the Trade Deadline and Red Sox Nation is still giving Chaim Bloom plenty of grief over his activity, or lack thereof. While Boston’s CBO didn’t pillage the farm system for a flashy big name, he did bring in a power-hitting lefty who has been more than everything he was advertised to be. Since coming to Fenway Park, Kyle Schwarber has been an absolute machine, and yet, last night was his first homer with his new club.

Comments / 0

Community Policy