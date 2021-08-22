Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Story of Father-in-Law Who Took Son-in-Law's Hand in the Street So He Would Not Fear for Being Gay

By Lois Oladejo
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Twitter user shared a touching story of how his dad encouraged his boyfriend to embrace his sexuality without fear. The netizen accompanied his account with heartwarming pictures of his dad and boyfriend holding hands. While homosexuality is fast gaining acceptance in several countries of the world, especially in the...

news.amomama.com

Comments / 3

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
324K+
Followers
31K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay People#Gay Man#Homosexuality#Gay Community#Not Gay#Lgbtq#Oviaska
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Father Learns That His Daughter Can Predict the Future

A father starts to believe that his daughter can predict the future after a couple of incidents. It all began when her prayers started to change in several instances. When putting his 3-year-old daughter to sleep, a father usually tells a story and listens to her prayers. One night, she said: "God bless mommy, God bless daddy, God bless grandma, and goodbye grandpa."
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.

Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

“We saw her hand and foot were different before they took her away.’: Mom to daughter with congenital limb difference vows ‘I wouldn’t have her any other way’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My history before getting settled down with a family is quite long. I’m a 26 year old Norwegian woman from Hordaland, West Norway. I’m together with my best friend, a lovely man from Dublin, Ireland who is 32 years old. We meet when we where living in Fuengirola in Spain.
RelationshipsTelegraph

My neighbour was murdered when I was 17 - so don't tell me that restraining orders work

When I was 17, my parents divorced and my mum and I moved to a nearby estate. Our house was in a little cul-de-sac of eight or nine, mostly populated by retired couples or families keen to fall within the catchment area of local schools. It was a quiet little domestic pocket, atop a big hill, where rarely anything of note happened, aside from some pretty lairy Christmas lights that magically appeared on the morning of December 1 and disappeared just as quickly a month later.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: An Old Man Asked a Widow to Be His Wife

Old age can be challenging because it’s during this time that one becomes most forgetful. However, age should never stop you from trying at love. The combination of old age and memory loss can be quite troubling. One minute you're saying something, and the next minute, you forget even the simplest things.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Black couple who adopted white children describe moment they were accused of having abducted them

A Black couple who adopted white twin boys have revealed the racist encounters they experience as a result, including accusations that they kidnapped their children. Jennifer McDuffie-Moore, 43, an early learning specialist and co-owner of a childcare program, and her husband Harry Moore, 37, a mechanic, first took in the identical twins, Brayden and Trevor, as foster children, after they were separated from their biological mother, who suffered from drug addiction.
RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘The adoption lawyer said, ‘See you in a couple years!’ We both said, ‘No!! This is it!’: Couple adopt daughter’s sister, ‘She is the piece we didn’t know we were missing’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My husband Terrell and I are proud parents of five beautiful children, but we didn’t grow our family the way most do. We are foster parents through our local foster agency. I had always dreamed about adopting a child and had became a foster parent in my early twenties. When Terrell and I married in 2016, I had let my license expire. Not long after Terrell said, ‘How about we get licensed together and adopt from foster care?’ We began the process, and in 2019, we adopted two of our foster children, Hallie and Jayden. I remember at their adoption the lawyer told us, ‘See you in a couple years when you guys adopt another!’ We both said, ‘No!! This is it!’ I also had two kids from my previous marriage and four kids felt right. Two boys and two girls. Our family was complete. Or so we thought!
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

She Made Personalized Cards for Her Husband in Prison. Then She Realized Thousands of Prison Wives Would Buy Them.

Danielle Macias never set out to be a stationery designer. Back in 2014, when she started her business, she was working full-time as a medical diagnostic scheduler and supporting her husband José through his 25-year prison sentence. They met as teenagers and married while José was incarcerated in Kern Valley State Prison, in California. Between visits, she wrote him love letters, decorating the envelopes and sheets of paper with simple designs. “I’m a horrible artist,” Danielle, 34, says. Still, a friend with whom she carpooled to the prison caught a glimpse of an envelope Danielle had prepared for José, 35. It was adorned with a cartoon image of a mailbox and the phrase “love letter” in a striking script. She asked Danielle where she had gotten this prison-specific piece of stationery, and Danielle told her she’d made it. She asked Danielle to make something similar for her, and True Blue Stationery was born.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Woman in Tears Tells Priest Her Husband Died - Daily Joke

It was a sunny Sunday morning in mid-summer, and the birds were chirping on the trees. The church garden was filled with an air of serenity, and the priest was taking a walk outside, whiling away the time before the Sunday service. Soon, people started entering the church vicinity, greeting...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Tyla

Woman Who Was Told She Would Never Have Children Now Has Ten

This woman was told she would never have children but is now a mum of ten with four biological babies and six adopted children. Alicia Dougherty, 40, and husband, Joshua, 42, had been trying for a baby for nine years after they married in 2002 and experienced 11 miscarriages, due to Alicia’s stage four endometriosis.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Father Left Me with a Foster Family Because I Reminded Him of My Mom – Story of the Day

My brother and I got placed into the foster system when my father couldn’t cope with the loss of my mother, but I later discovered why he never came back for me. My mother died when I was around ten years old, and my brother, Ari, was just six. It was a horrible time for my family, and my father didn’t deal with the stress very well. He was gone most of the time and only returned home for a few hours.

Comments / 3

Community Policy