Story of Father-in-Law Who Took Son-in-Law's Hand in the Street So He Would Not Fear for Being Gay

"My husband Terrell and I are proud parents of five beautiful children, but we didn't grow our family the way most do. We are foster parents through our local foster agency. I had always dreamed about adopting a child and had became a foster parent in my early twenties. When Terrell and I married in 2016, I had let my license expire. Not long after Terrell said, 'How about we get licensed together and adopt from foster care?' We began the process, and in 2019, we adopted two of our foster children, Hallie and Jayden. I remember at their adoption the lawyer told us, 'See you in a couple years when you guys adopt another!' We both said, 'No!! This is it!' I also had two kids from my previous marriage and four kids felt right. Two boys and two girls. Our family was complete. Or so we thought!