First 50 United Nations Members I visited in 8 yrs!

 6 days ago

Although I enjoyed visiting Tanzania-50th country. I would like to share you the first 50 countries I visited+142 countries I visited. As it is arguably spoken, these countries should've been the first 50 countries to adopted the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights in 1945. I'm Mr.United Nations because I visited the first 50 countries. That's an amazing accomplishment. When I get older like 58 yrs old, I will look back and say, "Wow.....I went to too many countries in my 20s!" The reality is that I spent a lot of time working for the United Nations, and they send me everywhere that has a crisis. They spent my money for tickets as well as my hotel, etc! At the same time, I had the opportunity to help others like Haiti people, El Salvadorans, People in Honduras, Panama, Ecuador, Trnidad and Tobago, Philippines, etc.

