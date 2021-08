In January 2020, Dawn Beasley received a phone call that changed her life — and changed the course of a murder trial. Carl Harris was about to stand trial for the 1990 murder of Dawn’s friend Tracey Harris. Dale County Assistant District Attorney Jordan Davis told Beasley she needed her to testify at the trial. Beasley, speaking publicly for the first time, says the request made her feel her own life was over, because of a secret she had kept for 30 years. “48 Hours” correspondent Maureen Maher reports in “The 30-Year Secret — The Tracey Harris Murder,” airing Saturday, August 21 at 10/9c on CBS and Paramount +.