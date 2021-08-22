Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Cassia County through 1045 PM MDT At 954 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oakley Reservoir, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Malta, Oakley Reservoir, Oakley, Elba, Mt Harrison, Bridge and City Of Rocks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH