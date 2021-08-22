Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Carroll County in southwestern Virginia West Central Floyd County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia Central Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 1155 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Radford... Pulaski Dublin... Allisonia Indian Valley... Claytor Lake State Park Claytor Dam This includes the following streams and drainages Carper Branch, Dry Branch, Goose Creek, Big Indian Creek, Greasy Creek, Big Reed Island Creek, Little Indian Creek, Big Macks Creek, Deepwater Creek and Back Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.