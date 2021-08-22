Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 23:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Montgomery The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Carroll County in southwestern Virginia West Central Floyd County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia Central Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia * Until 200 AM EDT. * At 1155 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Radford... Pulaski Dublin... Allisonia Indian Valley... Claytor Lake State Park Claytor Dam This includes the following streams and drainages Carper Branch, Dry Branch, Goose Creek, Big Indian Creek, Greasy Creek, Big Reed Island Creek, Little Indian Creek, Big Macks Creek, Deepwater Creek and Back Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Montgomery County, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
City
Radford, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Mudslides#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Banks fights Jan. 6 committee effort to seek lawmaker records

One House Republican is gearing up to fight an effort from the committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol attack to collect the communications of members of Congress. The pushback from Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) comes after committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) told reporters this week that he plans to ask telecommunications companies to turn over the records of several hundred people, including lawmakers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy