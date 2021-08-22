Flood Advisory issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 01:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL CARROLL, WEST CENTRAL FLOYD, SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTIES At 1248 AM EDT, The public reported minor creek and cropland flooding 2 miles northwest of Copper Valley due to thunderstorms. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Radford... Pulaski Dublin... Allisonia Indian Valley... Claytor Lake State Park Claytor Dam This includes the following streams and drainages Carper Branch, Dry Branch, Goose Creek, Big Indian Creek, Greasy Creek, Big Reed Island Creek, Little Indian Creek, Big Macks Creek, Deepwater Creek and Back Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.