North Liberty, IA

Night of music as fundraiser to celebrate North Liberty studio’s 10th year

By Brian Tabick
KCRG.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A concert Saturday night in North Liberty raised money for the Iowa City Community School District’s music programs. Younger artists, like Ayla Trolliez, performed in front of family and friends. The event was held at Music4life to celebrate its 10th anniversary. It supports all performing arts in the Iowa City School District. The Trolliez family said the support for these arts was needed.

