BURLINGTON, Vt. — A new mural in Burlington is aiming to spread the message of peace and ending gun violence. It was created by artist Kyle Holbrook. Holbrook is the executive artist of the organization, Moving the Lives of Kids (MLK) Community Mural Project. The mission of the non-profit is to “create high aesthetic public art that engages youth, and families of all races, ages, genders, and ethnicities.”