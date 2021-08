Aug. 19, 1946, in The Star: Farmers and their families throughout Choccolocco Valley will gather at White Plains High School day after tomorrow for an all-day meeting and barbecue, according to Lloyd Faulkner, president of the Choccolocco Valley Farm Bureau. Officials expect around 300 will attend this second annual “field day” for valley residents. Faulkner urges that all farmers from Beats 10, 11 and 12 come and bring their families with them. Also this date: Anniston’s Rams baseball team, fresh from a four-game series sweep over the Gadsden Pilots — including a double-header set of wins yesterday in the Rubber City — tangle with the Pilots one more time, but it’ll be for a good cause. An inaugural Player Benefit Game will be held tonight at Johnston Field in Anniston starting at 7:45, with proceeds from the special game going to the players of both teams.