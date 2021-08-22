RUMOR: Rajon Rondo could be available amid murky future with Grizzlies

Rajon Rondo may be taking the Andre Iguodala path as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. Prior to the 2019-20 season, after being sent to Memphis in order for the Golden State Warriors to acquire D’Angelo Russell, Iguodala came to an agreement with the Grizzlies’ organization. The veteran would not join the team, and sit out the beginning of the season until the front office found him a suitable trade destination. They eventually did, sending him to the Miami Heat at the trade deadline. Iguodala helped the Heat to a Finals run in the Bubble, and Memphis was able to get (at the time) a young wing with some upside in Justise Winslow.