Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

RUMOR: Rajon Rondo could be available amid murky future with Grizzlies

By R.P. Salao
Posted by 
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Does your favorite NBA team need a veteran like Rajon Rondo? If so, you may be in luck. The Memphis Grizzlies may not have him in their future plans. The Los Angeles Clippers had sent Rajon Rondo packing to Memphis alongside Daniel Oturu and Patrick Beverley in a cost-cutting move. The Grizzlies have already gone ahead and flipped Pat Bev for Juancho Hernangomez and Jarrett Culver. Now it seems the writing is also on the wall for the former Boston Celtics standout.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
80K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Sam Merrill
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Jarrett Culver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Daily Memphian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

The Grizzlies just shocked the world again by trading with the Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Patrick Beverley #21 of the LA Clippers reacts to the crowd after a Phoenix Suns foul during the first half in Game Six of the Western Conference Finals at Staples Center on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 trades that send Ben Simmons to the Memphis Grizzlies

In recent days, it’s become clear the Memphis Grizzlies have made Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks available in the trade market, according to Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. One of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA is that an impending divorce is coming between Ben Simmons and the...
NBANBC Sports

Report: Former Celtic Rajon Rondo on the move again

Former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo is on the move yet again. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday that Rondo, along with Patrick Beverly and Daniel Oturu, had been dealt from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Eric Bledsoe. The Grizzlies will be Rondo's ninth...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Examining Trade Chatter on Jeremy Lamb, Larry Nance Jr. and More

This has been an eventful NBA offseason on the trade front. Russell Westbrook was dealt from the Washington Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers, while Patrick Beverley was traded twice in a week. Several other noteworthy deals have also taken place. There have also been plenty of trade rumors that...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Rajon Rondo could return to Lakers?

Rajon Rondo has played for eight different teams in his NBA career but has never had two separate stints with the same one. That could change this season though. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said Thursday on “Mason and Ireland” that Rondo could potentially return to the Los Angeles Lakers. “Rondo is...
NBAchatsports.com

Rajon Rondo, Eric Bledsoe involved in trade between Clippers and Grizzlies

Former Kentucky guards Eric Bledsoe and Rajon Rondo are part of a trade between the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies are trading Bledsoe to the Clippers for Rondo, Patrick Beverly and Daniel Oturu. The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo...
NBAchatsports.com

Grizzlies acquire Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu from Clippers

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that the team acquired guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo and center Daniel Oturu from the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Eric Bledsoe. Beverley (6-1, 180) has appeared in 468 games (384 starts) and holds career averages of 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds,...
Posted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Could Rajon Rondo Change His Mind About South Beach?

It was nearly a decade ago when the Miami Heat practically closed the Boston Celtics’ championship window in 2012. The Heat eliminated Celtics after seven games, which ended a four-man faction of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and 26 year-old point guard Rajon Rondo. With the departure of Allen,...
Posted by
FanSided

Memphis Grizzlies Trade Rumors: These 3 teams could be after Dillon Brooks

A reporter at the Cleveland Plain Dealer turned heads recently when he revealed two high-profile Memphis Grizzlies players may not be as untouchable as many fans thought. “Grizzlies small forwards Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson are available for the right price,” sources told The Plain Dealer’s Chris Fedor in a story published August 22, 2021.
NBAallfans.co

Rajon Rondo not expected to start 2021-22 season with Memphis Grizzlies

Rajon Rondo is currently a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, but he may not be for much longer. With the former Kentucky star on the downswing of his career at 35 years old and not in the team’s future plans, the expectation is that Memphis will either waive or trade him prior to the 2021-22 season.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Rondo Not Likely to Play for Grizzlies for Clippers' Home Opener

Rajon Rondo may be taking the Andre Iguodala path as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. Prior to the 2019-20 season, after being sent to Memphis in order for the Golden State Warriors to acquire D’Angelo Russell, Iguodala came to an agreement with the Grizzlies’ organization. The veteran would not join the team, and sit out the beginning of the season until the front office found him a suitable trade destination. They eventually did, sending him to the Miami Heat at the trade deadline. Iguodala helped the Heat to a Finals run in the Bubble, and Memphis was able to get (at the time) a young wing with some upside in Justise Winslow.
NBAYardbarker

Ja Morant shoots down recent trade rumors involving Grizzlies teammates

Ja Morant fully expects to be running it back with the same core next season from the looks of it. The Memphis Grizzlies guard took to Twitter this week to shoot down recent trade rumors involving teammates Dillon Brooks and Kyle Anderson. The two players had been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a potential deal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy