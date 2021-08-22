RUMOR: Rajon Rondo could be available amid murky future with Grizzlies
Does your favorite NBA team need a veteran like Rajon Rondo? If so, you may be in luck. The Memphis Grizzlies may not have him in their future plans. The Los Angeles Clippers had sent Rajon Rondo packing to Memphis alongside Daniel Oturu and Patrick Beverley in a cost-cutting move. The Grizzlies have already gone ahead and flipped Pat Bev for Juancho Hernangomez and Jarrett Culver. Now it seems the writing is also on the wall for the former Boston Celtics standout.clutchpoints.com
