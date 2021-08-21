FIVE STAR PLAYERS THAT SHOULD HAVE BEEN TRADED BY NOW

The Windsor Spitfires of the OHL had some big news on Tuesday, announcing that they have hired Marc Savard to be their new head coach. Savard, 44, had a lengthy 807 NHL game career which saw him suit up for the New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, Atlanta Thrashers and the Boston Bruins. He was most productive during his time with the Thrashers and Bruins, where he gained a reputation for being one of if not the best playmaker in the entire league. His best season came in 2005-06 in which he scored 28 goals and 97 points. He finished his career with an impressive 207 goals and 706 points.