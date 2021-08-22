Cancel
Davenport, IA

2021 high school football preview: Davenport West Falcons

By Dustin Nolan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter going winless in 2020, the Davenport West Falcons look for a big turnaround in 2021. The Falcons have plenty of experience coming back this season with several sophomores seeing action last year, and they are hoping that experience will be the difference maker this season. Junior quarterback Brady Hansen, looks to lead the offense this season, and on defense West will look to be better against the run. The Falcons open their season on Thursday, August, 26th, against Clinton.

