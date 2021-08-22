WATCH: Schatz wins in return to Red River Valley Speedway, RedHawks take care of Apollos in WDAY's 10 PM sportscast for August 21

FARGO -- Donny Schatz makes his return to Fargo Saturday night during the World of Outlaws racing at the Red River Valley Speedway. Schatz breezed through his heat race to earn a spot in Saturday night's finals. In the finals, Schatz trailed in second or third most of the way until eight laps remained. He overtook the top spot and didn't look back, holding off David Gravel and James McFadden.