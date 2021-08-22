Cancel
Lowndes County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Lowndes by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lowndes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lowndes County through 1130 PM CDT At 1053 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Aberdeen, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Columbus AFB and Kolola Springs around 1105 PM CDT. Caledonia around 1110 PM CDT. Steens around 1120 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

