'I want my student to stay in her sport so I got her vaccinated,' Clayton County parents and students get vaccinated to avoid staying home

By Tori Cooper
CBS 46
 7 days ago

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hundreds of Clayton County families received the Phizer vaccine Saturday at Mundy’s Mill High School, to help slow down the spread of COVID-19. Many of the students and parents told CBS46, now that they are seeing more cases in the classroom they are finally done waiting and they are ready to be vaccinated.

