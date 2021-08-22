'I want my student to stay in her sport so I got her vaccinated,' Clayton County parents and students get vaccinated to avoid staying home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hundreds of Clayton County families received the Phizer vaccine Saturday at Mundy’s Mill High School, to help slow down the spread of COVID-19. Many of the students and parents told CBS46, now that they are seeing more cases in the classroom they are finally done waiting and they are ready to be vaccinated.www.cbs46.com
Comments / 0