Kaden Race of the Gillette Riders American Legion baseball team was an early signee to Yakima Valley College in Washington to continue his career on the diamond. Race was a major force for the Riders in the 2021 season on the mound at the plate as the team participated in the Northwest Regional Tournament in Gillette. He was dominating the Rider's first-round tournament game against Eagle River, Alaska as he struck out 11 with one walk and gave up 3 hits in a 2-1 win. Race earned first-team all-state status in Legion baseball in 2021 for his all-around performance. He was a first-team all-state selection last season too and a 2nd team all-state pick in 2019.