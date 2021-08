Mystics: Shavonte Zellous (Ankle, Out); Elena Delle Donne (Back, Out); Alysha Clark (Foot, Out) Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith (Ankle, Doubtful); Bria Hartley (Knee, Out) It’s going to be a late night game for the Washington Mystics (don’t worry...not as late as the Olympic games) as they head to Arizona to play the Phoenix Mercury. This is the second meeting of the two teams; the first back in May where the Mystics were routed 91-70. Washington was still trying to get their feet wet back then as chemistry wasn’t exactly spot on with new players and injured players on the roster.