Small Love Potion Price Reaches $0.27 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges.