Governor DAO Reaches One Day Volume of $172,065.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $172,065.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.