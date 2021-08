(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***. The Pittsburgh Pirates have seen some mixed results from their new young outfield prospects. This past off-season the Pittsburgh Pirates swung a three team trade which also involved the Padres and the Mets. The Bucs traded Musgrove to the the Padres in return for multiple players from the Padres and Mets. One of those players that came in return, Hudson Head, was considered the key prospect in the trade. Head brought plenty of question marks, but the obviously the Front Office wanted him to be the big name in the deal.