DAOstack Price Hits $0.0683 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $262,762.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.