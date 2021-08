Tom Brady has been in the NFL for as long as some of his competitors have been alive, but that doesn’t take him out of MVP contention with the Buccaneers. At this point, it seems like nothing more than a fool’s errand to believe that this will be the season that Tom Brady finally regresses and shows some of his antiquity on the field. In fact, all the conditions seem perfect for an MVP-caliber season for the Buccaneers star above all else.