Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

New WWE Mario Inspired John Cena Shirt Rips Off CM Punk Design

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena arrived for his WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on Saturday sporting new gear, calling back to the classic box cover art for Super Mario Bros. 3. But fans watching at home were quick to recognize the design was almost identical to a CM Punk shirt available on Pro Wrestling Tees, using the same color and cartoon design. Obviously, both are tributes to the classic Mario design, but fans got a good laugh out of the coincidence given Punk just returned to pro wrestling via AEW Rampage on Friday night.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Rips#Combat#Super Mario Bros 3#Therealwiseman#Ecw#Johncena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
Celebritiesblavity.com

Actor John Cena Posts His 'Black Twin' And The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Everyone has a doppelganger and apparently John Cena has a Black one, according to reports from CNN. The actor and WWE superstar posted a photo of trainer and bodybuilder Brendan Cobbina that has been circulating on social media because of their resemblance. Cena posted the photo on his Instagram without...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire

Roman Reigns is set to defend his WWE Universal Championship against John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam. ‘The Tribal Chief’ called out Cena recently and warned him ahead of their clash. Roman Reigns forewarns John Cena. Cena returned to WWE at Money in the Bank and immediately set...
MoviesMovieWeb

Dave Bautista Wants to Team with Jason Momoa for a Lethal Weapon Style Buddy Movie

These days there are movies made out of many a throwaway comment or ambitious little bit of banter, so when Dave Bautistamakes a suggestion that Jason Momoa should make a movie with him, who is to say that someone will not want to make that happen. Bautista has seen a meteoric rise in his career since he became known for playing Drax in Marvel's Guardians of The Galaxy, appearing in Zack Snyder's Army of The Dead on Netflix, and soon to appear in the remake of Dune, but he has also been quite forward in letting people know what type of movies he wants to make and what he doesn't.
Celebritieslifeandstylemag.com

John Cena and Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Pack on the PDA at ‘The Suicide Squad’ Premiere: See Photos!

We see you, lovebirds! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh packed on the PDA at The Suicide Squad movie premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, August 2. The longtime actor, 44, who plays Peacemaker in the upcoming DC Comics film, and the engineer, 31, were all smiles as they posed and kissed for the cameras. John got into character by wearing his Peacemaker costume on the red carpet, while Shay wore a sparkly dress with the same blue, red and gold color scheme.
Wrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Reveals WWE 2021 Paycheck

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been top-notch with his performances for over a year now. It turns out that he has taken credit for WWE’s Q2 2021 earnings being a massive success. Earlier this week, WWE announced that its Q2 revenue increased by 19% year-over-year, and the company set records across digital and social platforms, with 11.2 billion digital video views and 394 million hours consumed.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Spoiler On WWE Planning Major Heel Turn

It was an action packed weekend in the world of professional wrestling, and fans saw a few big returns. Becky Lynch made her surprise return at the SummerSlam pay-per-view, and she shocked the world when she challenged Bianca Belair to an impromptu SmackDown Women’s Title match then walked out with the belt.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Emergency’ At Smackdown Revealed

WWE sometimes calls some meetings to discuss their upcoming plans while some of them have also led to mass firings in the past. A plethora of talents and backstage staffs have been let go following the meeting in the past. Now, it turns an emergency meeting has been called. It is still unclear if it’s about Adam Cole, who has been slated to leave the company today after his contract expired, it could be regarding the contract negotiations with Brock Lesnar or others who are missing this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Posts ‘Goodbye’ Message To WWE Fans

WWE star John Cena squared off against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam pay-per-view. After building up the epic match for weeks, they finally collided at ‘The Biggest Party of The Summer’ but Cena could not capture his 17th World title which would have created a record.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Calls Out ‘Unprofessional’ Top Star

Brock Lesnar is officially back in WWE and the world has rejoiced in hopes that he pumps some life back into the WWE product. Since Brock is back, that means that he also takes a high throne in the locker room as Brock is part of the top of the food chain. Brock Lesnar doesn’t bow down to anyone and he surely does not let his opinions stay to himself especially when it comes to others….Triple H Blamed For Surprising WWE Firings.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Exposes’ Sad Vince McMahon Lie

WWE star John Cena recently made his return to the company and gearing up to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam on August 21. Ahead of the huge match he talked about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and revealed the truth. John Cena slams lie about making...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Drops Sad Goldberg Bombshell

John Cena is one of the most recognizable and profitable names in the modern era of professional wrestling and sports entertainment. During a recent interview with USA Today, Cena stated why WWE needs to stop relying on the aging, part-time veterans, such as Bill Goldberg, if they want to see continued growth as a company. Goldberg is set to take on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Credit to Fightful for the following quote. Did John Cena spoil this Roman Reigns WWE title match?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Adam Cole & Bray Wyatt AEW Debut Leaks In Photo?

Could Adam Cole and Bray Wyatt be on their way to All Elite Wrestling? CM Punk made his AEW Dynamite debut on the heels of an extremely memorable All Elite Wrestling debut on AEW Rampage. During the show, Punk would discuss how younger talent such as Penta el Zero M, Rey Fenix, Brian Pillman, Jr., Jungle Boy, etc brought him back to the world of professional wrestling.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman Smackdown Spoiler Leaks

WWE star Brock Lesnar recently made a shocking return at WWE SummerSlam following the main event match between Roman Reigns and John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship. ‘The Beast’ is seemingly eyeing to reclaim the title by dethroning ‘The Tribal Chief’. There have been speculations regarding the persona of Lesnar upon his return, given that Reigns is a heel. Roman Reigns ‘Disrespects’ Braun Strowman After Firing.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker & A-List Actress Bombshell Leaks

Margot Robie told WWE in a new video that The Undertaker was her favorite wrestler growing up. “I watched WWE growing up. My favorites were The Undertaker, and John Cena by the way.”. Thrice in a lifetime? Could we potentially see The Rock Vs John Cena in what would be...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion To Debut At AEW All Out

Andrew Zarian has stated a big name will debut at AEW All Out, “Gonna say this much… All out is going to have a great surprise.” Many are speculating Adam Cole, Ric Flair, or Daniel Bryan will debut. CM Punk really dropped a ton of gems on AEW Dynamite as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy