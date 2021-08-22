New WWE Mario Inspired John Cena Shirt Rips Off CM Punk Design
John Cena arrived for his WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on Saturday sporting new gear, calling back to the classic box cover art for Super Mario Bros. 3. But fans watching at home were quick to recognize the design was almost identical to a CM Punk shirt available on Pro Wrestling Tees, using the same color and cartoon design. Obviously, both are tributes to the classic Mario design, but fans got a good laugh out of the coincidence given Punk just returned to pro wrestling via AEW Rampage on Friday night.comicbook.com
