Allendale County, SC

Flood Advisory issued for Allendale, Hampton by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 23:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Report flooding directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 1-888-383-2024 or email your reports to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Allendale; Hampton FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM EDT SUNDAY FOR ALLENDALE AND HAMPTON COUNTIES At 1151 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Allendale, Fairfax, Brunson, Sycamore, Ulmer, Seigling, Crocketville, Miley, Allendale County Airport and Jennys. Doppler radar estimates show that 3 to 5 inches of rain has fallen across eastern Allendale County and northern Hampton County over the past few hours. The heaviest rain has fallen across Sycamore, Ulmer, and Jennys and deep ponding will be possible along Highway 321 and Highway 641. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area, mainly across Ulmer, Seigling, and portions of northeast Allendale County.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

