Boerne Fire Department sets up shop in empty office building during I-10 construction

Construction is causing delays on I-10 near Boerne to work on a project that has already been held up three times. Kendall County crews received the green light to demolish the US 87 bridge nearly four months later.

It's part of the I-10 Kendall Extension Project, which will replace the overpass bridge at Main Street and Bandera Road. With crews projecting the demolition to take 56 hours, the Boerne Fire Department had to think of a different place to serve their residents from.

So, a small crew of three firefighters parked their fire engine in front of some empty office suites. It’s a big change from life at the fire station.

"Probably should have brought a few more things. I forgot my chair, and maybe a cot would have been nice," BFD Cpt. Lyle Mattick said.

Boerne City administration and fire department leadership decided it would be a good idea for them to post on the other side of the highway during construction, while another crew remains at the actual station.

"We will be here from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.," Mattick said.

The folks over at Appletree Daycare are loaning them the space for a few hours free of charge, as they own the building of office spaces. Mattick said they are thankful to be using the space.

"I don't think there'll be any issue with us getting across the highway," Mattick said.

While they hadn’t needed to respond to any calls by Saturday afternoon, Mattick said they are serving a big area.

"Probably around 300 to 400 homes that we would immediately be able to get to," he said. "That would take a while for the other crew to get to here just because of the construction."

This portion of construction is set to be completed by 5 a.m. Monday.

For folks heading from Comfort, there will be a temporary exit opened just passed Highway 46. Drivers heading toward Boerne will get off I-10 near Scenic Loop and remain on the access road.