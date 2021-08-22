Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Beau Chene Gators

Beau Chene Gators

2020 Record: 1-5

District: 6-4A

Head Coach: Marcques Lewis

Note: Haven’t had a winning district record since 2017

In 1967, Aretha Franklin wrote about respect. In 20-21, Beau Chene is singing that same tune, but it's about football. Last year the Gators finished 1-5 and missed the playoffs. Since then, they've hired Marcques Lewis as their new head coach.

With that, they aren't settling for another losing season.

“I want us to make a far run in the playoffs and put Beau Chene's name on the map,” senior linebacker Ross Bertrand said. “We have a lot of leaders and young kids that are willing to work and put in the extra effort to be better.”

“I just want to win games this year,” senior running back Russell Wheeler said. “I want to compete, actually put Beau Chene's name on the map, and do great things for younger guys so they can build on that pedestal that we set.”

The Gators return 11 total starters, with most of that coming on the offense. Beau Chene lives by the motto of ‘all gas, no breaks’, which means they'll do whatever it takes to earn their stripes.

“My expectations for them are to earn respect this year,” Lewis said. “I feel like that's the thing we need to do as a team. We need to earn the respect among our community, among our opponents, and among the state of Louisiana. We have to put this thing on the map.”

