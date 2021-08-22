Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2021: Beau Chene Gators

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvoog_0bZC7m7j00

Beau Chene Gators

2020 Record: 1-5
District: 6-4A
Head Coach: Marcques Lewis
Note: Haven’t had a winning district record since 2017

In 1967, Aretha Franklin wrote about respect. In 20-21, Beau Chene is singing that same tune, but it's about football. Last year the Gators finished 1-5 and missed the playoffs. Since then, they've hired Marcques Lewis as their new head coach.

With that, they aren't settling for another losing season.

“I want us to make a far run in the playoffs and put Beau Chene's name on the map,” senior linebacker Ross Bertrand said. “We have a lot of leaders and young kids that are willing to work and put in the extra effort to be better.”

“I just want to win games this year,” senior running back Russell Wheeler said. “I want to compete, actually put Beau Chene's name on the map, and do great things for younger guys so they can build on that pedestal that we set.”

The Gators return 11 total starters, with most of that coming on the offense. Beau Chene lives by the motto of ‘all gas, no breaks’, which means they'll do whatever it takes to earn their stripes.

“My expectations for them are to earn respect this year,” Lewis said. “I feel like that's the thing we need to do as a team. We need to earn the respect among our community, among our opponents, and among the state of Louisiana. We have to put this thing on the map.”

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gators#American Football#Acadiana Kickoff Tour#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Lee Corso Has Blunt Message For Alabama Fans

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay made its triumphant return to the screen for the first weekend of football. That mean the return of beloved analyst Lee Corso. The 86-year-old former head coach did the 2020 season from home due to the pandemic, but he was back on the set this morning.
Gainesville, FLThe Decatur Daily

GameDay season preview: Florida Gators

Record: 29-9 in 3 years at Florida, 98-55 in 12 years overall. Playing career: Ursinus tight end (1992-93) Coordinators: Billy Gonzalez/John Hevesy (co-offense) Todd Grantham (defense) -- Info booth. Location: Gainesville, Florida. Home: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (88,548 capacity, first game 1930) All-time record: 741-424-40 Mascot: Albert. Band: The Pride...
Harrison County, MSWLOX

Countdown to Kickoff: Harrison Central

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -The Harrison Central Red Rebels are coming off an impressive season, making it into the second round of the playoffs. This year though the team is much younger after losing 30 seniors and only bringing back four starters, so Coach Casey Cain has made sure the younger guys hit the weight room.
Pineville, LAkalb.com

Countdown to Kickoff: Northwood Gators

LENA, La. (KALB) - It is a new era for the Northwood Gators, and Tommy Moore is the man in charge. Moore has more than 20 years of experience, and he took over as Northwood’s head coach when Justin Webb (Northwood’s former head coach) accepted the offensive coordinator job at Pineville High School.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

TDL: Two-A-Days - LaGrange Gators

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Through the storms and not having a season at all and watching other teams play, it felt like forever,” said LaGrange defensive end Ellis Kemper. “To be honest, it still feels like forever but I know the day will come and we will feel it, we’re gonna feel the excitement.”
Duplin County, NCMount Olive Tribune

COVID temporarily sidelines Gators, Rebels

Varsity football teams at Spring Creek and North Duplin are back on the field after pausing their respective preseasons due to COVID. Each school had to move its season opener to Monday. North Duplin travels to Southside for a 7 p.m. matchup, while Lakewood is the guest of Spring Creek....
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

READY FOR KICKOFF

The two teams meeting in the City-County football game to open the season Friday night will look quite different from last season on both sides of the football. Apollo High School will have a new starting quarterback and primary ground gainer when it visits Owensboro Catholic. The Aces will have...
Footballriverbluffathletics.com

Football Gameday! Gators Kickoff Week 0 at Lugoff-Elgin Tonight!

The River Bluff Gators will start their 2021 varsity football campaign on the road tonight at Lugoff-Elgin. River Bluff comes into the contest on the heels of a successful 2020 season that saw the Gators make it to the AAAAA Lower State Semifinals. Of course, each season hatches a new team and presents a new set of challenges; and the Region 4-AAAA Demons of Lugoff-Elgin will be a major test right out of the chute for the Gators.
High Schoolriverbluffathletics.com

Football Sports-A-Rama Success for Gators

Friday night’s Lexington County Football Sports-a-Rama featured six area teams under the lights in The Swamp at River Bluff. In the second “game” of the evening, River Bluff defeated Gilbert 13-7. The Gators earned the first two scores of the contest, which consisted of one 24-minute period with a running...
College SportsCourier News

Gators seek improvement with young team

OLA — There is no where to go but up for the Two Rivers Gators. The Gators suffered through an 0-8 season last year and have won just once over their last 54 games, which included a 36-game losing streak from 2015-18. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or...
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Gators Ranked 13th in AP Poll

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The AP Top 25 preseason poll was released on Monday, with the Gators ranked 13th. Florida is coming off an 8-4 season and enter the fourth season under head coach Dan Mullen picked to finish second in the SEC East behind Georgia. The ranking marks the third...
chatsports.com

EJ Lightsey commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators continued their hot streak on Monday when they picked up another commitment from a 2022 prospect. Linebacker EJ Lightsey (6-2, 210, Fitzgerald, GA. High) committed to Florida over Florida State and several others. “For the next three to four years, I will be taking my talents to...
Amarillo, TXfloridagators.com

Gators Add Tuongthach Gatkek

Gatkek was a high level shot-blocker and double figure scorer at the junior college level. The Florida men's basketball team has added forward Tuongthach Gatkek, the team announced on Friday. Gatkek comes to the Gators from Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College, where he averaged 10 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game in 2020-21. The 6-foot-9 Portland, Maine, native helped TVCC to a 23-3 record while earning All-Region Honors last season. He had 19 points in the Cardinals' second-round NJCAA Tournament game and tallied a season-high 23 points in a win vs. Tyler Junior College.
College Sportsmycbs4.com

Gator football is right around the corner

Were just inching closer and closer to college football and the gators are 12 days away from game one. Fall camp is in the books as well as scrimmage #2 and the guys are excited about the real deal. Head coach Dan Mullen says scrimmage number two went well and...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

The Monday Morning Kickoff

It's time to start off another week in the scarlet nation. Training camp is in full swing in Piscataway as Rutgers football is heading back toward a new season after a shortened COVID campaign in 2020. The Scarlet Knights are rolling through their second week of training camp as things continue to heat up.
College SportsScarlet Nation

Young Gators will get experience quick

After two long weeks of camp, the Florida Gators were back in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for one more dress rehearsal before the season. For weeks the coaches have been running players through drills, working on fundamentals, and installing the offense and defense. Sunday night's scrimmage, one that Florida was happy to get through without injury, was a chance for the coaches to see how far the players have progressed in that time.
Florida Statechatsports.com

Kirkland is “very interested” in the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators are still looking to add offensive linemen in the Class of 2022, but the coaching staff is already recruiting several 2023 prospects hard at the position. 2023 offensive lineman Payton Kirkland (6-5, 330, Orlando, FL. Dr. Phillips) is one of the top guys at his position for next year and he talks to the Gators a lot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy