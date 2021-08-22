Henri: Hurricane, tropical storm warnings, state of emergency issued for Long Island, much of area

With much of New York state and Connecticut under states of emergencies, Hurricane Henri is threatening to bring severe storm surges, heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds on Sunday to the region, with Long Island facing its first direct hit from a hurricane in almost 36 years. The storm will unleash life-threatening surges and flooding, as well, in Connecticut and throughout New York state.

The storm continued to tend more to the east early Sunday, suggesting the center of Henri could stay just off the eastern edge of Long Island, before passing over Block Island, Rhode Island late morning, and making landfall early afternoon in mainland Rhode Island at or near hurricane strength.

The slight track change won't make much of a practical difference, as it will still not diminish the serious threats from surge, rain, and wind, though the heaviest gusts might no longer happen under a more easterly scenario.

Even before Henri's arrival, heavy rain and thunderstorms connected to Henri unleashed flash floods across the New York City area Saturday evening, giving the region a taste of the troubles ahead. Central Park, where the much-vaunted Homecoming concert had to be canceled midway because of the inclement weather, saw more than 4 inches of rain.

As of 5 a.m. outer rain bands from the hurricane were starting to reach Long Island and conditions will quickly worsen from there.

"New Yorkers, please take this storm seriously. I know it's short notice. Think Superstorm Sandy," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a briefing Saturday afternoon where he declared a state of emergency for large parts of New York state. "It is as serious as a heart attack," he said. "The people of the state have had less notice to fully actualize what might happen here."

"I understand the instinct of "we're going to shelter in place ..." but that decision to ride it out could be a dangerous one, the governor said.

The storm was upgraded to hurricane status earlier Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, but gusts, when the storm reaches the area, could be as high as 100 mph. If that eye wall stays off the Long Island coast, the area will send less wind.

Landfall over eastern Long Island or perhaps Block Island will be around midday Sunday. Henri will then head into Connecticut and march north closer to the New York border and then New England, weakening over land but also slowing down, which means it could drop significant rainfall in elevated and already saturated areas in Connecticut and upstate New York.

That means flash flooding is a serious risk, along with damage to homes and power lines. Connecticut's top energy provider is already warning of outages that could affect up to 69% of customers and that could last well over a week.

Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings remain in effect as heavy rain could drop 2 to 4 inches in and around New York City, with up to 8 inches of precipitation, farther east on Long Island as well as in Connecticut and upstate New York. Coastline surges of 2 to 6 feet are expected, with the greatest, life-threatening swells on eastern Long Island and coastal Connecticut.

Cuomo has declared a state of emergency for Long Island, New York City, Westchester County, the Hudson Valley, and the Capital District. Those areas in upper New York state are facing considerable flooding risks, similar to damage the region saw after hurricanes Irene in 2011 and Sandy in 2012.

The governor also called on 500 National Guard members to assist ahead of Henri's arrival. Connecticut is also under a state of emergency.

Suffolk County urgedpeople on Fire Island to evacuate, with ferry services suspended on Sunday. There have already been suspensions of service on parts of the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North.

This could be the first hurricane to make landfall on Long Island since Gloria in 1985. Unlike Gloria, this storm will slow down and move inland across Connecticut, the Mid-Hudson Valley, and central New England causing widespread damage.

Henri is drawing closer, packing a surge threat.

Here's how the National Weather Service is breaking it down:

EASTERN LI AND SE COASTAL CONNECTICUT: Winds could be 75 mph with gusts of 90-100 mph, with the worst Sunday morning into the afternoon. The ferocious winds could cause extensive damage and uprooting of trees, power lines, and poles. Damage to roofs and siding as well as significant damage to mobile homes could happen.

NASSAU COUNTY, SOUTHWEST CONNECTICUT, SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER, INTERIOR COASTAL CONNECTICUT: Winds could be 50-60 mph with sustained gusts of 70-80 mph, with the worst Sunday morning into the afternoon. Widespread tree and power line damage similar to Tropical Storm Isaias last August is likely.

NYC/NJ METRO COUNTIES: Winds of 30 to 40 mp with 50-60 mph gusts are expected starting Sunday morning but could begin late Saturday. Scattered tree and power line damage are possible.

EASTERN LI BAYS/TWIN FORKS/LI SOUND/OCEAN BEACHFRONT: Life-threatening inundation threats of 3 to 4 and locally 5 feet in vulnerable spots are expected.

SOUTHERN BAYS OF WESTERN LI AND QUEENS: Moderate to locally major inundation threats of 2 to 3 feet, locally 4 feet are expected. (Great South Bay)

NY/NJ HARBORS: Minor inundation threat of 1 to 2 feet is expected.

Three to 7 inches with locally higher amounts for much of Connecticut and eastern Long Island are expected by Monday. 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are on tap for the rest of area.

Most widespread and heaviest rainfall likely will happen late Saturday night into Sunday night. Rain could linger into Monday.

The heavy rain will bring with the risk of flash floods.

Surf heights could reach 8 to 12 feet on western LI beaches and 12 to 18 feet on eastern LI beaches, causing dune erosion and possible dune breaches on vulnerable eastern Long Island barrier islands.

Off shore, wave heights could be 15 to 20 feet, particularly east of Moriches Inlet.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the south shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point, the North shore of Long Island from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk Point and New Haven, Connecticut, to west of Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Port Jefferson Harbor to west of New Haven Connecticut, the south shore of Long Island from west of Fire Island Inlet to East Rockaway Inlet, Coastal New York and New Jersey west of East Rockaway Inlet to Manasquan Inlet, including New York City.

One of the biggest issues will be the storm surge from New York City to Cape Cod.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Queens, New York across Long Island. A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations.

As of 11 p.m. ET, Henri had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and was about 290 miles south of Montauk Point.

The current guidance from the National Hurricane Center :

1. Dangerous storm surge inundation is expected

to begin this morning in portions of Long Island, Connecticut,

Rhode Island, and southeastern Massachusetts, where a Storm Surge

Warning has been issued. Residents in these areas should

follow any advice given by local officials.

2. Hurricane conditions are expected to begin

this morning in portions of Long Island,

Connecticut, and Rhode Island, where a

Hurricane Warning is in effect. Tropical storm conditions

will begin in these areas within the next couple of hours.

3. Heavy rainfall may lead to considerable flash,

urban, and small stream flooding, along with the

potential for widespread minor and isolated

moderate river flooding, over portions of Long

Island, New England, southeast New York and northern New Jersey.

4. Swells from Henri will continue to affect much of the east coast

of the U.S. during the next day o rso. These swells could cause

life-threatening surf and rip currents.

