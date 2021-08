Nah'Shon Hyland (call him Bones), the score-first point guard out of VCU who fell to No. 26 in the NBA Draft, has looked like a steal for the Nuggets at Summer League. Part of that is score-first guards always tend to look better at glorified pickup games of Summer League than they do in an NBA system. But part of it is that Hyland can get buckets — he took over in the second half and had 28 on Saturday to lead Denver past Dallas.