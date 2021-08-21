Cancel
Twitter suspends DeSantis press secretary for ‘abusive behavior’

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA spokeswoman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allegedly harassed a reporter via Twitter — so the social media platform temporarily shuttered her account due to “abusive behavior.”. Christina Pushaw apparently disagreed with a Tuesday story from Associated Press reporter Brendan Farrington, about a multimillion dollar DeSantis donor who also invested...

