Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Homeless Woman Killed on 5 Freeway in Sun Valley

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 7 days ago

A woman fatally struck by a vehicle while standing on the Golden State (5) Freeway in Sun Valley was homeless, authorities said Saturday. Anna Mejia was 32 years old, the coroner’s office said. The crash was reported at 7:13 p.m. Friday on the southbound 5 Freeway connector to the southbound...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeway#Hollywood#Chp#Free Daily Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Woman Struck And Killed By Unmarked Department Of Homeland Security Vehicle While Walking Across 5 Freeway Lanes In Silver Lake

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An unmarked Department Of Homeland Security vehicle struck and killed a woman who was walking across the lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway in Silver Lake early Wednesday. The crash happened at about 2 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway, north of Hyperion Avenue. According to the CHP, a woman walking across the southbound lanes of the freeway was struck in the left lane by a 2019 Dodge Durango driven by 32-year-old Nicholas A. Desimone, who was identified by CHP Officer Patrick Kimball as a Homeland Security officer. Desimone remained at the scene of the crash and waited for emergency personnel, the CHP said. The 40-year-old woman, identified only as Jane Doe, sustained fatal injuries. Alcohol and drugs were ruled out as a factor for the driver, but usage by the pedestrian is under investigation, according to the CHP. Four southbound lanes were shut down until about 4:30 a.m. for the fatal crash investigation.
Fullerton, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Pedestrian Killed On 57 Freeway In Fullerton

FULLERTON (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 57 Freeway in Fullerton early Monday morning, backing up traffic for miles. Aug. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred just after 5 a.m. on the southbound 57 Freeway, just north of the Imperial Highway. The victim was not immediately identified. The circumstances of the collision were unclear. A Sig Alert was issued and all southbound lanes were shut down for several hours. They were fully reopened by 9 a.m.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Homeless woman killed after collapsing outside Anne Arundel McDonald's

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A homeless woman who collapsed in a parking lot at a Millersville McDonald's was struck and killed by a Lexus leaving the restaurant Sunday evening. Anne Arundel County police said the accident happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Aug. 15, at the McDonald's on Old Mill Road at Veterans Highway.
Livermore, CAMercury News

Man killed in Livermore freeway crash is identified

LIVERMORE — A man killed Thursday morning when his vehicle crashed on an Interstate 580 off-ramp was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as 20-year-old Tracy resident Jonathan Welch. The fatal crash happened about 1:27 a.m. Thursday on westbound I-580 at the Isabel Avenue off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol said.
Sun Valley, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

1 person killed and another injured after a motorcycle slams into a telephone pole in Sun Valley (Sun Valley, NV)

On Thursday night, a motorcycle smashed into a telephone pole in Sun Valley, leaving one person dead and another hospitalized. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash was first reported at 8:15 pm. Two people were riding on the motorcycle when it slammed into a telephone pole near E. 4th Avenue and Woods Drive, leading to a power outage in the area.
Oakland, CAL.A. Weekly

1 Man Killed in Fatal Crash on International Boulevard [Oakland, CA]

OAKLAND, CA (August 26, 2021) – A 33-year-old man lost his life early Sunday after a fatal crash on International Boulevard in Oakland. The collision occurred around 3:15 a.m. on August 22 on International Boulevard near Seminary Avenue. According to the CHP, the man was driving an eastbound Toyota Prius...
TrafficPosted by
Times of San Diego

Driver Killed in Solo Crash on Mount Hope-Area Freeway Ramp

A motorist was killed Wednesday when he crashed the SUV he was driving on a Mount Hope-area freeway connector, authorities reported. The unidentified man lost control of the Ford Explorer on the ramp from westbound state Route 94 to southbound Interstate 805 shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Traffic ViolationsLexington Herald-Leader

Hit-and-run driver drags man under car to gas station, California police say

A driver who hit a man in his 60s crossing the street and dragged his body to a nearby gas station before fleeing may face hit-and-run charges, Los Angeles police say. “Had this person stopped this morning, it would have been an accident,” detective Lisset Fuentes of the Los Angeles Police Department told KTTV. “But they decided to leave, so that’s when it became a hit-and-run.”
Granada Hills, CALos Angeles Daily News

Man, woman decapitated in crash on 5 Freeway in Granada Hills

Two people were decapitated in Granada Hills Sunday when a car slammed into the back of a big rig on the Golden State (5) Freeway, authorities said. The crash was reported at 12:57 a.m. on the southbound freeway just south of the San Diego (405) Freeway, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball said.
Trafficsfbayca.com

Update: Driver arrested after passenger dies in suspected DUI crash

A passenger was killed early Saturday when the car they were riding in overturned on a Davis Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 880 in San Leandro, California Highway Patrol said. CHP officers who arrived at the scene about 3 a.m. found a silver Nissan Altima resting on its left side...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

One killed in homeless camp shooting

Police are investigating the fatal Tuesday morning incident in North Portland.Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a homeless camp in North Portland on Tuesday morning, Aug. 17. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No suspect information was available, either. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at about 7:50 a.m., Aug. 17, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood near North Victory Boulevard and Interstate 5. Officers arrived to find that a person had been shot and directed medical personnel into the scene. The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital, but did not survive. Officers secured the crime scene to preserve evidence and identify witnesses.Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Jeffery Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Stephen Gandy Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this article. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Jurupa Valley, CAmynewsla.com

Jurupa Valley Man Killed in Crash

A man was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle Jurupa Valley crash. The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. at General Road and Clay Street, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Javier Morando. “Preliminary investigation indicated the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed south on Clay...

Comments / 0

Community Policy