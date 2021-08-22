Homeless Woman Killed on 5 Freeway in Sun Valley

Police are investigating the fatal Tuesday morning incident in North Portland.Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a homeless camp in North Portland on Tuesday morning, Aug. 17. The name of the victim was not immediately released. No suspect information was available, either. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at about 7:50 a.m., Aug. 17, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood near North Victory Boulevard and Interstate 5. Officers arrived to find that a person had been shot and directed medical personnel into the scene. The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital, but did not survive. Officers secured the crime scene to preserve evidence and identify witnesses.Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Jeffery Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Stephen Gandy Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this article. {loadposition sub-article-01}