Flood Advisory issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks, and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Chester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 300 AM EDT. * At 1149 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Another 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West Chester, Coatesville, Downingtown, Kennett Square, Oxford, Parkesburg, West Grove, Honey Brook, Elverson, Cochranville, Marshallton, and Glenmoore. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 301 and 315.