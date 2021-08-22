Robert Guerrero Edges Victor Ortiz, Wins Unanimous Decision
LAS VEGAS – Not much separated Robert Guerrero and Victor Ortiz on Saturday night, literally and figuratively. The former welterweight champions provided sustained action for most of the first four rounds, before their 10-round welterweight bout devolved into a clinch-fest neither fighter took much initiative to win. The judges favored Guerrero, who won a unanimous decision on the Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas undercard at T-Mobile Arena.www.boxingscene.com
