Goldberg's WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam Was His Longest in Years

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldberg might have lost his Summerslam match for the WWE Championship, but he still had his longest match in years. Goldberg's unsuccessful title challenge against Bobby Lashley ran for seven minutes and ten seconds, which is his longest match since his bout against the Undertaker at the Super Showdown in 2019. Unfortunately, Goldberg came up short in the match, losing due to injury stoppage after hurting his knee during the match. Afterwards, he ate a spear by Lashley before his son got put in the Hurt Lock while running into the ring.

comicbook.com

