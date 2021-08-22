Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE SummerSlam: John Cena Debuts Super Mario Bros. Inspired Gear

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena has debuted new Super Mario Bros. 3 inspired gear for WWE SummerSlam and a new line of NFTs! WWE recently announced they were working with John Cena on a new collection of NFTs, but had not revealed what this new collection would be like. This was until Cena's debut at WWE SummerSlam for his main event SmackDown Universal Championship match against defending Champion Roman Reigns. With this new NFT logos in place, Cena went full video game inspiration for his new ring gear and entrance as well as he hoped to get a 17th title win.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marie
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Alexa Bliss
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Summerslam#Combat#Super Mario Bros 3#Nft#Roman#Heeeeeeeeere#Johncena#Wwe Summerslam 2021#Wwe Network On Peacock#Aj Styles Omos#The Mysterios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

John Cena Shares Photo Of Black Man Who Looks Just Like Him

John Cena has fully transitioned from wrestling star to Hollywood actor, and he's been embraced by the masses as a result. The charismatic entertainer has had a legendary career in the WWE, bringing his acting chops over to the big screen and adapting very well to the glitz and glam. He's also somewhat of an internet meme, often trending as people make jokes about his "You can't see me" catchphrase. This week, Cena participated in some of the trollery that surrounds him, sharing a photo of a Black man who somehow looks exactly like him.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Angers’ WWE Star With Jon Moxley?

John Cena recently found himself in some water that we all suspected would have been of the hot variety due to Cena alluding to both Jon Moxley and CM Punk in a promo that was heard as he went toe to toe with Roman Reigns on a recent episode of Smackdown. Much to our surprise, Vince McMahon praised John Cena’s work on the mic. Even though the boss is happy, that doesn’t mean that the entire locker room would be happy with the promo especially if you were also mentioned in the promo like Seth Rollins was….Seth Rollins ‘Rejects’ WWE Diva Romance Storyline.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nikki Bella To Reunite With John Cena At WWE Show?

The Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki Bella) have been away from in-ring action for a long time. They were recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer as well. They are apparently retired but one last run from the twin sisters duo cannot be ruled out. Nikki’s neck is improving and they were involved in some very minor physicality at WrestleMania as Bayley met the wrong end of a Bella KO. SummerSlam is just around the corner and it seems Nikki Bella could turn up at the event, where she would see her ex-boyfriend John Cena, as he is headlining against Roman Reigns.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

What happened to John Cena after SummerSlam?

WWE SummerSlam is in the archives, and the world now knows that John Cena failed to clinch the coveted seventeenth world title. Roman Reigns has in fact won the main event of SummerSlam, which however was troubled by a colossal twist: the return of Brock Lesnar. What the public that...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Posts ‘Goodbye’ Message To WWE Fans

WWE star John Cena squared off against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam pay-per-view. After building up the epic match for weeks, they finally collided at ‘The Biggest Party of The Summer’ but Cena could not capture his 17th World title which would have created a record.
WWEPosted by
Benzinga

WWE Launches New NFTs, And 'It's John Cena'

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (NYSE:WWE) plans to launch non-fungible tokens dedicated to its superstar wrestler John Cena. What Happened: According to the WWE announcement, the firm will create NFTs inspired by John Cena, one of the most prominent WWE players. The sale will feature one platinum tier auction for an...
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE SmackDown Predictions: The Rock Will Replace John Cena

WWE SmackDown will smell what The Rock is cooking this week because CM Punk will be returning to professional wrestling on AEW Rampage that same night, and WWE will implement a ‘reactionary’ move to counteract the buzz from their competition. The only superstar who can compete with that buzz is The Rock, especially since he has plenty of familial history with Roman Reigns and competitive history with John Cena.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Reveals Why Batista Really Quit WWE

Arguably two of the biggest stars over the past twenty years consist of John Cena and Batista. Both stars were huge deals during the Ruthless Agression era as John Cena owned Smackdown and Batista owned Raw after Evolution had split up. Both stars since their best years have gone on to do great things such as acting and coming back to WWE for a quick pop and a paycheck. John Cena has some insight into why we have seen Cena but we can’t see Batista in WWE….Roman Reigns ‘Real Fight’ With Matt Riddle Leaks.
WWENBC Los Angeles

SummerSlam 2021: How to Watch John Cena, Goldberg Make Their WWE Return

SummerSlam 2021: How to watch John Cena, Goldberg make their WWE return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Time to dust off some legends. With John Cena and Goldberg both getting title shots on Saturday, SummerSlam is a Hulk Hogan and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson cameo away from having just about every generation of wrestling represented on a card that has WrestleMania-like vibes.
WWEBleacher Report

John Cena's WWE Return Has Been Great but Time Is Up at SummerSlam

There's a short shelf life on the John Cena experience. Fun as Cena's surprise return has been, it's a harsh reality. The legend returned in a way only he could at the end of a recent pay-per-view, interrupting a cocky Roman Reigns' request that fans acknowledge him, kicking off a feud fans have been desperate for ever since Reigns finally went heel last summer.
WWE411mania.com

Roman Reigns Says He’ll Leave WWE If He Loses to John Cena at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns is confident enough that he’ll beat John Cena at SummerSlam that he put his WWE career on the line on this week’s Smackdown. On Friday’s show, Reigns and Cena met in the ring for a face-to-face ahead of their WWE Universal Championship match on Saturday. Cena said that he would take the title and go to film his movie, making Reigns sit around Smackdown as a failure.
WWEComicBook

John Cena Understands Why Dave Bautista Wants to Distance Himself From Other WWE Actors

Earlier this summer, wrestler turned actor Dave Bautista made headlines when he answered a fan question on if he would ever star in a movie alongside his fellow wrestlers turned actors The Rock and John Cena, his answer wasn't what you'd expect. "Nah I’m good!!," Bautista replied to the question, later clarifying "I figured a visual reference might help. I'd just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal." Bautista included some reference photos to his previous work with that caption including shots of him from Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune, Blade Runner 2049, and Army of the Dead. Now, one of those stars he "dissed" has a response, and it's also not what you'd expect.
WWEHouston Chronicle

WWE SummerSlam with John Cena, Jason Eady among week’s pop-culture picks

Jason Eady is a Mississippi native who has made a career in Texas as a singer-songwriter who often steers away from rabble-rousing anthems in favor of smarter emotional fare that informs brilliant story songs and emotionally raw ballads. To wit, his latest is titled “To the Passage of Time,” and fittingly, it deals with big thematic gristle.
WWEstillrealtous.com

John Cena On If He Would Ask The Rock To Return To WWE

You never know when you might see a big name return to WWE, and last month John Cena made his return to WWE programming at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Cena ended up challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but unfortunately for Cena he didn’t manage to pick up the victory.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Paul Heyman Compares Roman Reigns And John Cena's SummerSlam Showdown To Other Iconic WWE Matches

Paul Heyman says the match between Roman Reigns and John Cena needed to happen. At WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against John Cena. The 16-time World Champion got his spot in the match by signing a contract that was drawn for Finn Balor. Despite Paul Heyman's assertion that the document was no longer valid, WWE Officials decided to just accept what happened and move forward. This will be Cena's first televised match in front of an audience since January 14, 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy