WWE SummerSlam: John Cena Debuts Super Mario Bros. Inspired Gear

The Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki Bella) have been away from in-ring action for a long time. They were recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer as well. They are apparently retired but one last run from the twin sisters duo cannot be ruled out. Nikki’s neck is improving and they were involved in some very minor physicality at WrestleMania as Bayley met the wrong end of a Bella KO. SummerSlam is just around the corner and it seems Nikki Bella could turn up at the event, where she would see her ex-boyfriend John Cena, as he is headlining against Roman Reigns.