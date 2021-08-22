WWE SummerSlam: John Cena Debuts Super Mario Bros. Inspired Gear
John Cena has debuted new Super Mario Bros. 3 inspired gear for WWE SummerSlam and a new line of NFTs! WWE recently announced they were working with John Cena on a new collection of NFTs, but had not revealed what this new collection would be like. This was until Cena's debut at WWE SummerSlam for his main event SmackDown Universal Championship match against defending Champion Roman Reigns. With this new NFT logos in place, Cena went full video game inspiration for his new ring gear and entrance as well as he hoped to get a 17th title win.comicbook.com
