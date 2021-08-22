Cancel
NHL

Top Kraken draft pick Matty Beniers will return to University of Michigan for sophomore season

By Geoff Baker
The Spokesman-Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kraken won’t have No. 2 overall draft pick Matty Beniers to help with its center depth when training camp opens next month. The University of Michigan’s official hockey Twitter account stated Friday that two-way centerman Beniers, 18, had joined teammate Owen Power in deciding to return to the school for the 2021-22 campaign. Power on Thursday announced he would return to Michigan rather than join the Buffalo Sabres, who made him the No. 1 overall pick at last month’s NHL draft one slot ahead of Beniers.

