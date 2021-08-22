Cancel
Austin, TX

Hundreds gather at Texas Capitol for Medical Freedom Rally

Despite pleas from healthcare leaders for more people to get vaccinated, there was a rally against vaccine mandates Saturday at the State Capitol.

According to the East Texans for Liberty PAC, the crowds were gathering for a " Medical Freedom Rally ."

Currently, Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order says any organization that gets funding from the State can't mandate COVID-19 vaccines that are under emergency use authorization.

An overwhelming majority of people in the crowd weren't wearing masks.

The rally also comes as many school districts across the state have chosen to defy the governor's executive order, which prohibits most schools from enforcing face mask mandates.

This week, the Austin area broke its record for the most amount of people currently in hospitals, as well as the record for most on ventilators. Health experts have repeatedly reported that a majority of people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Multiple reports indicate the FDA is expected to give full approval to Pfizer's two-dose vaccine by Monday.



