Ravens extend preseason win streak to 19 with win over Panthers

98online.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina for their second preseason bout of the 2021 NFL season. Quarterback Tyler Huntley was looking to further cement himself as the Ravens’ second-string quarterback as Trace McSorely will be missing the rest of the preseason with a back injury. Huntley and the Ravens prevailed with a comprehensive 20-3 win in the Queen City, while adding to their impressive preseason winning streak.

www.98online.com

