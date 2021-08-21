Cancel
WATCH: Kirby Smart presser following Scrimmage No. 2

By Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Scarlet Nation
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the second scrimmage of fall camp, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media. The following is video and the transcript from Smart's press conference:. “I thought we had a really productive second scrimmage. It was not as hot. It was a little bit overcast. It wasn’t nearly as hot as last week. We were able to complete the scrimmage and get everything we needed to do. We had around 120 or 130 snaps, and both our ones and twos had right at 50 or 50-plus, and then the threes got another 20 or 30 of those snaps. The offense did a little better job this time. We had more explosive plays, some good opening drives. Defensively, we started with the tackle. I thought we actually tackled better in the last scrimmage than we did in this scrimmage, which is not usually the way it goes. The more you tackle the better you get at it. We struggled a little bit with that today, so I think it’s really something we can work on, hone in on. All in all, I’m pleased with the scrimmage, but we have some communication things we can work on, getting plays in on time on both sides of the ball, special teams. That stuff probably wasn’t as good as the last scrimmage, so we have to figure those things out. I was excited about the way guys competed. Today kind of ends what I consider to be our camp. We’ve gone inside more this camp than we ever have before, some by NCAA rules and some by choice, but I’m pleased with where our guys are. I’m pleased with the attitude they’ve had. We’re going to take the day off tomorrow and some of Monday and get back to work Tuesday.”

