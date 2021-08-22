Titans defense shuts down Brady-less Buccaneers 34-3

TAMPA (SNN-TV) - Coming off their week one pre-season loss, the Buccaneers wasted little time kicking the tires before jumping back into preparations for week two. The Buccaneers host the Tennessee Titans this Saturday at Raymond James Stadium and need to see improvements on both sides of the ball. At this point of the preseason, changes like the ones the Buccaneers need to see have to be mended as soon as possible. On offense, the Buccaneers only tallied a total of 159 yards last weekend, with 29 of those coming on the ground. Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator and former NFL Quarterback Byron Leftwich spoke today about the state of the offense. "Obviously we still got things to correct. But we're all on the same page now, so now we're on the next level of coaching."