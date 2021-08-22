Cancel
Titans defense shuts down Brady-less Buccaneers 34-3

By MARK DIDTLER ~ Associated Press
semoball.com
 7 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Briean Boddy-Calhoun returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown and the Tennessee Titans beat the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who played without Tom Brady and several starters, 34-3 in a preseason game Saturday night. Tampa Bay's Tanner Hudson had a 26-yard catch...

