Look Back ... to new school year imminent in county, 1946

Aug. 21, 1946, in The Star: With the first hint of crisp fall weather this week, some 6,000 children throughout Calhoun County understand that the end of summer vacation is almost here. The school term begins Aug. 26 for children but first, on the preceding Saturday, teacher training institutes will be held; white teachers will meet at the USO Club on Gurnee Avenue and Black teachers will meet at the County Training School at Hobson City. County Superintendent A. C. Shelton made clear that he will abide by the new state law that requires all children who are beginning their first year of school to be six years old on or before Oct. 1, 1946. The new year for schools in the Calhoun County system begins with a moderate shortage of teachers and a severe shortage of reliable buses. Fifteen vehicles have been applied for, but no delivery date has yet been set. Also this date: Boy Scout Troop 3 of the Saks School community camped at Cheaha State park last weekend. Boyd Vaughan, assistant Scoutmaster, was in charge. The boys who enjoyed the experience were Robert Childs, Van Childs, Ray Cash, Roland Cash, Lewis Cash, Roy Ezell, Clyde Ezell, Wallace Vaughan, Cecil Vaughan, Wallace Neal, Gene Burgess, Clarence Watkins and Virgil Harper.