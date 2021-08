One race, one space. That combination means there will be maximum drama as NASCAR concludes its 2021 regular season Saturday night. More than a dozen drivers will be racing for the last open spot in the Cup Series playoff field in the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway (7:45 p.m. ET green flag; NBC, TSN5, MRN). To add to the intrigue, two of those drivers can get into the playoffs more than one way.