Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Bobby Lashley Defeats Goldberg, Attacks His Son At WWE Summerslam

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe All Mighty reign continues as Bobby Lashley defeated Goldberg at WWE Summerslam in Las Vegas to retain the WWE title. Goldberg started out dominant but MVP attacked the knee with his cane, allowing Lashley to beat Goldberg down to the point he could no longer stand. The referee stopped the match and awarded it to Lashley. After the match, he attacked the Hall of Famer’s knee with chair. When his son Gage attempted to stop him, he applied the Hurt Lock, with Goldberg threatening to kill him. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Summerslam#Combat#Wwe Summerslam#Fightbobby#Peacocktv#Wwenetwork#Wwe Network#The305mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE Smackdown?

As many are now aware of due to the multitude of articles now flooding out about Sasha Banks breaking Covid protocol, we now have news on just when or if she will be seen in the ring again. You see, WWE takes things to extremes. While it’s always great to stay safe, Sasha going out to dinner may have cost her a career – or at least a few big paychecks as she had to miss SummerSlam and now so much more….The Rock New 2021 Deal With WWE Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name In AEW Revealed?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Diva Quitting After Surprise Pregnancy?

WWE star couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently announced that they are set to become parents. They have been congratulated by several figures of the wrestling world. Candice LeRae breaks her silence on possible absence due to pregnancy. Candice and Johnny are expecting their baby to arrive in February...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Keith Lee Reveals Heartbreaking News From Doctor

WWE star Keith Lee recently made his return to the company after a sudden and long hiatus. During the period, the fans speculated about his ill health. ‘The Limitless’ had said that he would discuss his absence from the company. Keith Lee opens up on the absence. He recently spoke...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

We know very well that often the public in wrestling can be very annoying when they want, especially with inappropriate or unsolicited choirs that can put those in the ring in difficulty. When the road tour resumed after the pandemic, the biggest fear was that the WWE Universe could use these chants to annoy and try in vain to be cooler.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Lashley Comments On Gable Steveson Potentially Signing With WWE, More

During a recent interview with TV Insider, Bobby Lashley commented on his match with Goldberg at SummerSlam, working with MVP, Gable Steveson potentially signing with WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On his partnership with MVP: “He and I started out together. We...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch ‘Rips Off’ Goldberg At SummerSlam

As I’ve stated in other articles and as many have stated elsewhere, the decision to have Becky Lynch totally squash Bianca Belair in under thirty seconds was an awful move by WWE creative. Of course, this wasn’t the first time that WWE have come up with this idea as a star of theirs has been around the ring for years squashing others in very similar fashion. Sasha Banks ‘Bad’ Backstage Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Leaks ‘Creepy’ Alexa Bliss Video

The former WWE star Mojo Rawley was recently spotted outside of the home of Alexa Bliss on the occasion of her birthday. She threw a party and Rawley shot a hilarious clip outside her house and posted it on his Instagram Story. Alexa Bliss was featured in the creepy video...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Brock Lesnar has apparently been pulled from WWE Smackdown, as he isn’t in the preview for tonight’s show. WWE star Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE at SummerSlam and shocked the fans. He had a huge staredown with WWE Universal Champ Roman Reigns, who successfully defended his title against John Cena. Rumors stated that the plan to have a match between Reigns and Lesnar could be in the air but that is not the case.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Warned’ Fired WWE Tag Team

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail. Ronda Rousey match also outraged Vince McMahon. Former WWE Superstar Doug Basham believed his job was at risk after a conversation he had with Vince McMahon back in 2004. As part of the $1,000,000 Tough Enough series, contestants from the reality show participated in weekly challenges on WWE SmackDown.
WWEringsidenews.com

Bobby Lashley Warns Released WWE Superstars Not To Burn Bridges

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has no plans to drop his title any time soon. He is set to take on Goldberg at SummerSlam in a match that few fans thought would be possible. Lashley has been a very dominant champion since winning the title from The Miz. The All Mighty also knows a thing or two about leaving WWE and returning to be an even bigger deal.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bold Message To John Cena Leaks

Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting & Chris Jericho Bring A-List Star To AEW

Sting and Chris Jericho are two of the veteran stars in AEW. Recently, one of the Reddit users posted a backstage photo that featured Jericho with NBA Finals MVP and champion – Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as ‘The Icon’. This is the first photo together of Jericho and the WWE Hall of Famer in AEW. Becky Lynch & Brock Lesnar ‘Anger’ Top WWE Name.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion To Debut At AEW All Out

Andrew Zarian has stated a big name will debut at AEW All Out, “Gonna say this much… All out is going to have a great surprise.” Many are speculating Adam Cole, Ric Flair, or Daniel Bryan will debut. CM Punk really dropped a ton of gems on AEW Dynamite as...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg & Brock Lesnar ‘Bury’ Raw Champion

WWE stars Brock Lesnar and Riddle recently interacted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble last year and it turns out The Beast Incarnate did not Riddle as he revealed in an interview. He also spoke about having beef with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Former WWE Champion To Debut At AEW All Out.
WWEComicBook

Goldberg's WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam Was His Longest in Years

Goldberg might have lost his Summerslam match for the WWE Championship, but he still had his longest match in years. Goldberg's unsuccessful title challenge against Bobby Lashley ran for seven minutes and ten seconds, which is his longest match since his bout against the Undertaker at the Super Showdown in 2019. Unfortunately, Goldberg came up short in the match, losing due to injury stoppage after hurting his knee during the match. Afterwards, he ate a spear by Lashley before his son got put in the Hurt Lock while running into the ring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy