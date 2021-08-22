Wife of Republican Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Allen West Arrested on DWI Charge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 News has confirmed at least six but likely more than a dozen Dallas Police officers are off the streets and being investigated for a crime. They are among dozens caught up in an alleged pyramid scheme to make money. Pyramid schemes disguised as gifting programs began a resurgence at the beginning of the pandemic. That’s what sources say led dozens of Dallas Police officers inside the South Central Patrol bureau to contribute thousands of dollars each with the promise of bigger payouts by recruiting more officers into what’s known as an illegal pyramid operation.