Wife of Republican Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Allen West Arrested on DWI Charge

By Catherine Marfin
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
The wife of Republican Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West was arrested Friday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated while her grandson was in the car. Angela West was booked into the Dallas County jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, according to a police report. Allen West said in a tweet posted just after 3 p.m. that she had been released. She does not appear in jail records.

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

At Least 6 Dallas Police Officers Under Investigation For Alleged Pyramid Scheme

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 News has confirmed at least six but likely more than a dozen Dallas Police officers are off the streets and being investigated for a crime. They are among dozens caught up in an alleged pyramid scheme to make money. Pyramid schemes disguised as gifting programs began a resurgence at the beginning of the pandemic. That’s what sources say led dozens of Dallas Police officers inside the South Central Patrol bureau to contribute thousands of dollars each with the promise of bigger payouts by recruiting more officers into what’s known as an illegal pyramid operation.
Pantego, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Pantego Mayor Resigns After 5 Years in Role

After five years in the role, the mayor of Pantego is stepping down "to concentrate on family and business interests." Doug Davis, who was elected in May 2017, resigned on Thursday after more than four decades working for the town as a police officer, police chief, city manager and mayor.

