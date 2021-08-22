Wife of Republican Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Allen West Arrested on DWI Charge
The wife of Republican Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West was arrested Friday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated while her grandson was in the car. Angela West was booked into the Dallas County jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, according to a police report. Allen West said in a tweet posted just after 3 p.m. that she had been released. She does not appear in jail records.haslet.bubblelife.com
